Needham & Company LLC Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $400.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.09.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $345.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.10. Twilio has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,515,000 after acquiring an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.