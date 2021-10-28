Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €75.75 ($89.12).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €100.80 ($118.59) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12 month high of €95.00 ($111.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is €84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.80. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion and a PE ratio of 99.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

