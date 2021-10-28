NeoGenomics (NEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2021 guidance at $-0.270-$-0.230 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:NEO opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.66.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
