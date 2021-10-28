NeoGenomics (NEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics has set its FY 2021 guidance at $-0.270-$-0.230 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. On average, analysts expect NeoGenomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.66.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

