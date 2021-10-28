NeoPhotonics (NPTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. NeoPhotonics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.100-$0.000 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. On average, analysts expect NeoPhotonics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NeoPhotonics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.