Nephros (NEPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Nephros to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million. On average, analysts expect Nephros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34. Nephros has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.46.

NEPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Tom Gwydir acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,031 shares in the company, valued at $84,276.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $65,295. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

