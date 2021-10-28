Nervos Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $28.06 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $563.67 million and $28.06 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,233,401,867 coins and its circulating supply is 28,376,273,015 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

