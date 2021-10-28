Neste Oyj’s (NTOIY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTOIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NTOIY stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

