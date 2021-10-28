Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Position Raised by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $593,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.3% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $129.21. The company has a market cap of $360.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

