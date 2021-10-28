Netbox Coin Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $152,653.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00109870 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000069 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,025,353 coins and its circulating supply is 76,355,956 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

