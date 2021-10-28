Netflix (NFLX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/21/2021 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $656.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netflix added 4.38 million paid subscribers globally in third-quarter 2021 against addition of 2.2 million in the year-ago quarter and beat its guidance of 3.5 million paid-subscriber addition. Solid content slate and resumption of production is expected to aid Netflix’s prospects in the rest of 2021. Netflix is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content. Netflix plans to release at least one new original film every week in 2021. However, stiff competition from Apple, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and TikTok is a major headwind. Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation are also concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

10/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $800.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $670.00 to $690.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Netflix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $705.00.

10/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $620.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $625.00 to $706.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $650.00 to $750.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $590.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $650.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $650.00 to $730.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Netflix was given a new $595.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/20/2021 – Netflix was given a new $740.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/18/2021 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $451.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $620.00 to $720.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $650.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Netflix was given a new $590.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/12/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $680.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $600.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $620.00 to $737.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $600.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $645.00 to $670.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $643.00 to $740.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $600.00 to $685.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $448.00 to $493.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/22/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $580.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $625.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove from $625.00 to $705.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Netflix was given a new $625.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/7/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $690.00 to $780.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $570.00 to $595.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $662.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $676.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day moving average of $539.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

