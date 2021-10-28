NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,910 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 93.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 77.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.