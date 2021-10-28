NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NTST traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,072. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,550.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTST. KeyCorp upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NETSTREIT stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

