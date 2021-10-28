Neutrino USD Price Down 2% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $625.71 million and approximately $30.73 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00071547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00099440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,332.44 or 0.99840859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.47 or 0.07029875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 648,698,764 coins and its circulating supply is 648,698,179 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

