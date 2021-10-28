Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995,211 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.48% of Newell Brands worth $524,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 876.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 525,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 471,463 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 589.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

