Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.92. 9,289,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,278. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

