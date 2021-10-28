NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7,977.47

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7,977.47 ($104.23) and traded as high as GBX 8,026 ($104.86). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,948 ($103.84), with a volume of 176,622 shares.

NXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,128.57 ($106.20).

The company has a market cap of £10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,957.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,977.47.

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 805 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

