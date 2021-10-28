NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,713 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inherent Group LP owned about 0.29% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.31. 5,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,268. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.01. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

