NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $584 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.40 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXGN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 282,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,482. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextGen Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 214.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

