NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $584-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.46 million.NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.900-$0.960 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 282,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextGen Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 214.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

