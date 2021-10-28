NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.34

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.34 and traded as low as C$23.70. NFI Group shares last traded at C$23.79, with a volume of 124,104 shares changing hands.

NFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.80.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.34.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$716.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently -515.60%.

NFI Group Company Profile (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

