NFT Alley (ALLEY) Market Capitalization Hits $164,619.47

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $164,619.47 and $10,561.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00095065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.96 or 0.97633914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,239.20 or 0.06858954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002530 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

