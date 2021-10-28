NFTify (N1) Price Hits $0.0555 on Top Exchanges

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $1.13 million and $34,083.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,640.04 or 1.00062508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.16 or 0.07060142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021852 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

