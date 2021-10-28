Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nielsen updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-$1.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.700 EPS.

NYSE NLSN traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,709,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

