Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nielsen updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65-$1.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.700 EPS.
NYSE NLSN traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,709,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.
About Nielsen
Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.
