Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) shares traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.75. 34,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,576,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Get Nielsen alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 123.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 166.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth $56,000.

About Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.