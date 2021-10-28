NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $27,304,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $15,742,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $15,300,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,750,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in NightDragon Acquisition by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NDACU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. 33,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,929. NightDragon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

