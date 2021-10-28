NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of NMI worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NMI by 122.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the second quarter worth $68,426,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NMI by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NMI stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.65.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

