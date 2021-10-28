Noir (NOR) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $125,742.22 and $230.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00106630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00018453 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.57 or 0.00425778 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044522 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,480,887 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

