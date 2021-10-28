Nomad Foods (NOMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Nomad Foods has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.810-$1.867 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.50-1.55 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nomad Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NOMD opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

