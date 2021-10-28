Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $125.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.91 million and the lowest is $124.30 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $105.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $484.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.70 million to $491.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $529.77 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $545.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $559.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,233.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth $1,862,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 686,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 43,502 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

