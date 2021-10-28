Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Stephens

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.57.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.44. 12,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.