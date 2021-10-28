Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.86.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $291.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.77. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.