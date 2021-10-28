Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $325.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $263.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.57.

Shares of NSC traded up $4.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.77. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $522,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,567,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

