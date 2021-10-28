North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.14. Approximately 930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

NOA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $527.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.