North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Trading Up 2.2%

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$21.63 and last traded at C$21.17. Approximately 136,502 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 88,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.69.

The company has a market capitalization of C$622.07 million and a P/E ratio of 15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.46.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

