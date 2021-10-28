Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $122.69

Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.69 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 172.50 ($2.25). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.24), with a volume of 12,844 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital started coverage on Northbridge Industrial Services in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “house stock” rating for the company.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78. The company has a market cap of £49.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.69.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.