Northern Trust Corp Acquires 272,888 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,888 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Janus Henderson Group worth $56,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHG. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 283,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 46.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 488,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $43.28 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

