Northern Trust Corp Acquires 516,682 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Envista worth $57,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after purchasing an additional 966,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Envista by 149.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Envista by 38.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock worth $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

