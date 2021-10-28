Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 348,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,060,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.67% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of CNXC opened at $176.86 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.