Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,333 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.75% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $54,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

