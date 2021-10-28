Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,412,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Ambev worth $56,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 23.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in Ambev by 14.9% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 9.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABEV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

