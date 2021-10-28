Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Sanderson Farms worth $55,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 651.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.04 and its 200-day moving average is $179.45. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

