Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,696 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.73% of PROG worth $55,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 55.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $40.74 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

