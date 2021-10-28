Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Perrigo worth $55,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NYSE PRGO opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

