Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 944,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of Toll Brothers worth $54,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $1,066,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 154.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. Barclays upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.03.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

