Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437,580 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of OGE Energy worth $56,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 878,236 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OGE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

