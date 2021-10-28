Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Commvault Systems worth $54,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Commvault Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLT. Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

