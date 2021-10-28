Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.44% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $57,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 44,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,031,000 after acquiring an additional 59,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

