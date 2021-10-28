Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.42% of Vipshop worth $57,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,060,000 after buying an additional 276,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,745,000 after buying an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,705,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,563,000 after buying an additional 454,111 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,678,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after buying an additional 1,163,883 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 449,294 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of VIPS opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

