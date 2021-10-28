Northern Trust Corp Has $54.20 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.39% of Southwest Gas worth $54,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,361,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 125.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 197,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

