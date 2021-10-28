Northern Trust Corp Has $54.44 Million Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 179,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.56% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $54,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.